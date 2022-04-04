Rock The Bells Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Jadakiss, LL Cool J, Ice Cube And More

Home News Lauren Floyd April 4th, 2022 - 7:20 PM

The classic Queens rap bravado is hitting the NY street this summer with ’90s-2000’s NY rap legends like Jadakiss, The Diplomats and LL Cool J for the Rock The Bells festival. It’s been dormant since Nas and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headlined the 2012 edition, according to Stereogum, but the reprise looks to be well worth the ten year wait. Rock The Bells festival returns August 8th at the Forest Hill Stadium in Queens, NY.

Even though this is an NY occasion, there will be some southern and west coast rappers in attendance like Rick Ross, Ice Cube, Trina and Scarface to name a few. Unlike past years, we’ll only be getting a one day festival named after LL Cool J’s classic 1985 banger so its particularly nostalgic to see him headline in his own hometown of Queens. Plenty of other New York’s born & raised will be performing including N.O.R.E., the reunited Digable Planets, Lil Kim, Fat Joe and Remy Ma. Rap icons Digable Planets first reunited in February 2020 for a show at the Lodge Room in LA, according to mxdwn. Roxanne Shanté, another Queens legend, will be the host and additional acts will be announced in the coming days. For tickets and all other relevant information, visit here.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang