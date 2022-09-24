Lil Baby Samples Tears For Fears On New Song “The World Is Yours To Take”

Home News Rhea Mursalin September 24th, 2022 - 3:49 PM

Lil Baby has released a new single titled, “The World Is Yours To Take” which features a sample from Tears for Fears’ popular classic, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”

The song opens with chords from “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and quickly transitions into a dramatic catchy beat which underscores the inspirational words of Lil Baby.

The single was also shared with a lyric video that features the artist in a dark hallway as his lyrics are highlighted in red and white across different low – lit walls.

Lil Baby raps about the perseverance within everyone and his ability to overcome hard times; also touching on the pandemic. He says, “Took a lot to get us here, we broke curses.” / “Covid came and held us up, we back rollin’.”/ “Everybody back outside, that’s somethin’ to toast to.”

According to Pitchfork, “The World Is Yours To Take” will be on the official FIFA World Cup soundtrack for 2022 which will take place in Qatar.

Earlier this year, the rapper took the stage at Weekend One at Coachella and just a few weeks ago a riot broke out in Vancouver, Canada when the rapper canceled his headlining performance at Breakout Fest reportedly due to exhaustion.