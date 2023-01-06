Man Charged in the Death of Rapper Takeoff Has Been Released on $1 Million Bond

Home News Gracie Chunes January 6th, 2023 - 4:01 PM

Patrick Xavier Clark, the suspect charged with murder in the death of Migos member Takeoff, posted his $1 million bond and was released from jail on Tuesday, January 3. Clark allegedly shot and killed rapper Takeoff on November 1, 2022. Police believe Takeoff was an innocent bystander to an argument that took place outside a bowling alley that led to the shooting.

Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones released a statement, saying: “Neither Patrick nor his family posted the bond in this case. A concerned citizen and family friend who believes in Patrick’s innocence posted the bond on his behalf.” She continued, stating Clark “intends to comply fully” with the terms laid out by the court and “will appear for proceedings whenever the court requires him to do so.”

“We believe Patrick is innocent and at the appropriate time, the evidence will reveal that to be the case,” concludes Quinones.

Harris County Judge Josh Hill firmly set Clark’s bond at $1 million and denied a reduction request, reasoning that he may be a flight risk. Shortly after the killing, Clark allegedly applied for an expedited passport, which he received immediately before his arrest. When Clark was arrested, he had a “large amount of cash money,”according to the motion filed by prosecutors. When requested, Quinones argued that the $1 million bond was unconstitutional due to Clark and his family’s financial situation being “average.”

“We complied with every requirement that the judge asked of us, only to be told today that it [the bond] would not be lowered. So yes, we are very disappointed. We disagree. And frankly, we’re very surprised,” responded Quinones. (CNN)