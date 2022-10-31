Jack White Covers “Van Lear Rose” As Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat

Last night Country Music Television’s all-star Loretta Lynn tribute concert happened at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the event had performances by many country music greats who performed tributes to Lynn who died earlier this month at the age of 90. Also the show featured a surprise performance by artist Jack White, who produced and played on Loretta’s 2004 comeback record Van Lear Rose.

Other than White, other people who joined the event and gave testimonials are Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, actress Sissy Spacek (who won an Oscar for playing Loretta in Coal Miner’s Daughter), Sheryl Crow, Barbara Mandrell, Tanya Tucker, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and more.

I’m so grateful to Loretta for being an example, not only for songwriters everywhere, but more specifically female songwriters. She was so ahead of her time. The way she exercised brutal, truthful, fearless honesty every time she sat down to write a song is something that changed music forever and paved the way for every songwriter who’s trying to be truthful and honest today.” said Swift