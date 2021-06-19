mxdwn Music

Slay at Home The Finale’s Juneteenth Day Two Temporarily Shut Down Due to Racist Trolls in Comments

June 19th, 2021 - 6:54 PM

The metal live stream was shut down because of racist comments. The comments were deleted when the stream was taken down by YouTube so the exact nature of the comments is unknown but it’s safe to assume that they were probably related to the fact that today is Juneteenth. The festival was announced on June 16 and features original performances by artists like Lacuna Coil and Amigo the Devil, plus cover collaborations involving musicians from bands like DeftonesFear FactoryQuicksand, and more.

Besides Deftones, Fear Factory, and Quicksand, some of the other musicians contributing to the collaborative covers include members of IncubusMegadethKillswitch EngageCavalera ConspiracyType O NegativeSuffocationCarcassCryptopsyMadonnaTesseractPeripheryKing DiamondCattle DecapitationTestamentDragonforceThe Black Dahlia MurderSuicidal TendenciesMunicipal WasteVio-lenceIntronautThe Dillinger Escape PlanLife Of AgonyGorgutsCadaverSatyriconMisery IndexScourAtheistVital RemainsMutoid Man and more.

