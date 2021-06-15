All Things Go Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Charli XCX and Soccer Mommy

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 15th, 2021 - 3:40 PM

Washington, DC’s All Things Go Music Festival will be moving to Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion for their largest event yet on October 16, 2021. They announced the 2021 lineup, which will feature HAIM as the main headliner, plus St. Vincent, Charli XCX and Lauv as sub-headliners.

Other artists scheduled for the event include Soccer Mommy, Beach Bunny, Tkay Maidza, Girl In Red, Cautious Clay, Gus Dapperton, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar and Del Water Gap. The festival will be using a two-stage setup.

Tickets can be found here starting at 10:00 a.m. ET tomorrow, June 16. GA lawn passes will start at $79.50, with different VIP options also available.

It will be the seventh edition of the event, and their first away from Washington, DC’s Union Market. Past All Things Go lineups have featured artists such as CHVRCHES, Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Foster the People, Kygo, Sylvan Esso, Vince Staples, Bleachers, Future Islands, Tove Lo, Young Thug, Empire of The Sun and Passion Pit.

HAIM released their third album, Women in Music Pt. III in June 2020. Last year, they also shared a song from The Croods: A New Age called “Feel the Thunder,” covered Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ “Hard Headed Woman,” contributed to Taylor Swift’s latest album evermore and released a parody of The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping.” Earlier this year they performed at the 2021 Grammys and at Glastonbury Festival’s Live at Worthy Farm livestream.

St. Vincent dropped her new album, Daddy’s Home on May 14, 2021, which is a ‘60s/‘70s inspired release, featuring the singles “Pay Your Way In Pain,” “The Melting of the Sun” and “Down.” This Fall, she plans to go on a Daddy’s Home tour, including a few Californian stops with Spoon. She was also announced for some other 2021 festivals including Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago and Shaky Knees.

Charli XCX’s last full-length was May 2020’s How I’m Feeling Now, the making of which she captured in a documentary called 6ft Apart. She was also announced on the lineup for festivals like Primavera Sound Barcelona and Splendour XR Virtual Festival.

Soccer Mommy’s Color Theory came out in February 2020, with singles such as “circle the drain,” “bloodstream” and “crawling in my skin.” She announced Fall 2021 tour dates in support of the record and contributed a track to the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack album that’s due digitally this Friday.

Photo credit: Owen Ela