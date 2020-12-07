Watch HAIM, Jack Johnson, Feist, Sad13 and More Cover Yusuf/Cat Stevens During Virtual Catsong Festival

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 10:59 PM

Yusuf/Cat Stevens was honored in a recent live stream celebrating the 50th anniversary of his 1970 studio album Teatime For Tillerman. The Catsong live stream concert featured performers such as Feist, Sad13 and Haim who covered songs from Teatime For Tillerman.

Jack Johnson opened up with a performance of “Where Do the Children Play,” while Haim covered “Hard Headed Woman.” Johnson collaborated with Milky Chance for a single called “Don’t Let Me Down,” while Haim received Grammy nominations for Women In Music Pt. 3.





Brandon Boyd of Incubus covered “Wild World,” while Feist performed a cover of “Trouble,” which she played to encourage voter turnout in Wisconsin back in November.





Matt Sweeney and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy did a cover of “But I Might Die Tonight,” while Passenger performed “Father and Son.” Sweeney and Billy released the single “Make Worry for Me,” back in November.





Matt Costa performed “If You Want to Sing, Sing Out,” while Sad13, the solo project of Speedy Ortiz frontwoman Sadie Dupuis. performed “Trouble” once again. Costa released Yellow Coat in September, while Sad13 released Haunted Painting.





Yusuf/Cat Stevens released Teatime For Tillerman 2, earlier this year, which was a reimagining of Teatime For Tillerman. He sang a duet with his younger self on “Father and Son.”

“This makes it so the feelings and music can be experienced in a more meaningful way,” mxdwn reviewer Ben Bryson explained. “By recreating this original album, Stevens is able to place emphasis on places that he thought may have been missed by listeners the first time around.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna