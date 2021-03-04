St. Vincent Officially Announces New Album Daddy’s Home for May 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Pay Your Way In Pain”

Home News Anna Scott March 4th, 2021 - 1:42 PM

The indie pop artist St. Vincent has officially announced her new record, Daddy’s Home, set to be released May 14 via Loma Vista Records. The musician also shared a new track, “Pay Your Way In Pain” along with a video for the single.

St. Vincent, born Annie Clark, has been teasing the album for several days now. Last week, she posted flyers around New York City for fans to see and put on social media to spread the word about potential new music. Since then, she has posted a series of teasers on her twitter of snippets of music.

“Pay Your Way In Pain” is a groovy single from the singer, driven by a catchy synth beat. The music video takes a ‘70s style spin – St. Vincent is decked out green jumpsuit with wide lapels, surely marking a new chapter for her.

Watch the “Pay Your Way In Pain” video, directed by Bill Benz, here:

In an interview with Apple Music, St. Vincent shared, “So the record is called Daddy’s Home, there’s a song on the record called “Daddy’s Home,” too, and it talks about my dad was put in prison for white collar crime and he just got out at the end of 2019. So I had a lot to write about, you know what I mean?”

Paralleling the video’s ‘70s feel, she also explained she drew inspiration from the “nihilistic streak of the early ’70s when things are … pretty, pretty bad. They’re pretty bad. And that feels like, not to be too harsh because there’s always a silver lining, but that feels like where we are now, which is every system of power is crumbling or has crumbled or has failed, and we’re grappling with.”

St. Vincent’s previous album was 2017’s MASSEDUCATION. The album was well-received by fans, and ended up on mxdwn’s Top 50 Albums of 2017. In 2018, she released a stripped-down version of the same album, this time renamed to MassEducation.

St. Vincent’s upcoming record Daddy’s Home will be out May 14. Fans will look forward to the album, which the musician has described as “Gritty. Grimy. Sleazy.”

Daddy’s Home tracklist

1. “Pay Your Way In Pain”

2. “Down And Out Downtown”

3. “Daddy’s Home”

4. “Live In the Dream”

5. “The Melting Of The Sun”

6. “The Laughing Man”

7. “Down”

8. “Somebody Like Me”

9. “My Baby Wants A Baby”

10. “…At The Holiday Party”

11. “Candy Darling”

Photo credit: Owen Ela