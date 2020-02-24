Soccer Mommy Releases Electrifying New Single “bloodstream”

Home News Luke Hanson February 24th, 2020 - 7:06 PM

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) has dropped a stellar new single, “bloodstream.” It is the newest release from her highly anticipated sophomore album, color theory, due out Friday.

“bloodstream” is the album’s opening track, serving as the introduction to an introspective musical odyssey Allison wants to “feel like a relic relic from the past that’s been damaged and degraded with age.” The singer-songwriter acknowledges that she’s developed a series of problems that have changed her as she’s gotten older, and that “the album centers around three different sections that are signified by three colors: blue, yellow, and gray.”

“Blue symbolizes sadness and depression,” Allison says. “The songs in this section are ‘bloodstream,’ ‘circle the drain,’ ‘royal screw up’ and ‘night swimming.’ These all represent different parts of sadness/depression.”

Soccer Mommy is in the midst of an incredible week and broader run that has been anything but depressing. On February 23, she was the opening act at a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in Houston. She has been a vocal Sanders supporter over the past few months, and got a shoutout from the candidate himself at the rally, with his opening comments including, “Let me thank Soccer Mommy for the music.”

She will also make her late night debut this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11.35 p.m. ET/10.35 p.m CT. She’ll likely play “bloodstream” or another of the previously-released singles from color theory, which include “circle the drain” and “lucy.”

color theory comes two years after Soccer Mommy’s debut studio album, Clean. Myriad publications listed it as one of the best albums of 2018, leading to a massive wave of anticipation for her follow-up effort.

Soccer Mommy will be performing at South By Southwest in March. Shortly thereafter she’ll embark on an international tour beginning in Atlanta on March 26 and ending July 2 in Barcelona. She’ll also appear at Forecastle Festival in Louisville on July 17 and Osheaga Festival in Montreal on August 2.