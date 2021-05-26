St. Vincent Announces Fall 2021 Daddy’s Home Tour Dates

Home News Ellie Lin May 26th, 2021 - 12:38 PM

Musician St. Vincent has announced her fall 2021 for her latest record, Daddy’s Home. The tour will begin Sept. 3, 2021 in Portland, Maine and end Oct. 20 in Detroit. Musician Spoon will play at three of St. Vincent’s tour dates, and Mereba will play at one show.

St. Vincent, also known as Annie Erin Clark, will play several well-known venues including The Egyptian Room in Indianapolis, Minneapolis’ The Armory, The Greek Theatre in Berkeley Calif., Los Angeles’ Rose Bowl and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Clark is also set to headline the Pitchfork music festival in Chicago, play at the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta and play at Austin City Limits this fall. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 3, 2021. Tickets for the Rose Bowl presale open May 27, 2021 and general tickets go on sale June 1, 2021

St. Vincent recently released a trailer for her upcoming mockumentary, The Nowhere Inn. The Nowhere Inn follows St. Vincent on tour, and is set to be released Sept. 17. Similarly, St. Vincent released her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home in May 2021. Mxdwn album author Ani Khajadourian reviewed Daddy’s Home, “Daddy’s Home shows St. Vincent’s versatility within her music-making. With so many elements blended together, she still keeps her signature tone and poise throughout. The album is a new side of St. Vincent that loosens up and has some extra fun.”

Previous releases from the singer have included her debut Marry Me (2007), Actor (2009), Strange Mercy (2011), St. Vincent (2014) and Masseducation (2017). Clark won a Grammy for Best Rock Song, “Masseducation” in 2019. Before her debut, she was a member of Sufjan Stevens’ touring band as well as a member of the Polyphonic Spree.

St. Vincent Daddy’s Home Tour Dates:

9/3 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

9/4 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

9/7 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

9/8 – Stage AE Indoor – Pittsburgh, PA

9/10 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

9/11 – Pitchfork Festival – Chicago, IL

9/14 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

9/16 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

9/18 – SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center – Salt Lake City, UT

9/19 – Life Is Beautiful – Las Vegas, NV

9/22 – Vina Robles – Paso Robles, CA (with Spoon)

9/23 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (with Spoon)

9/24 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (with Spoon and Mereba)

10/3 – ACL – Austin, TX

10/5 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

10/7 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

10/8 – Pageant – St. Louis, MO

10/9 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

10/11 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

10/14 – Boch Center – Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

10/15 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

10/18 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

10/20 – Fillmore – Detroit, MI

Photo Credit: Owen Ela