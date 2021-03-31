Glastonbury Festival Announces Live Stream from Worthy Farm Featuring Damon Albarn, HAIM, Jorja Smith, Idles, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and More

Home News Ariel King March 31st, 2021 - 5:50 PM

Glastonbury has announced a global livestream event for Saturday, May 22, which will see performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, DJ Honey Dijon and more. Tickets for the event are currently on sale.

“After two Glastonbury cancellations, it brings us great pleasure to announce our first online livestream, which will present live music performances filmed across Worthy Farm at landmarks including the Pyramid and, for the first time ever, the Stone Circle,” Emil Eavis said. “It will feature a rolling cast of artists and performers who have all given us enormous support by agreeing to take part in this event, showing the farm as you have never seen it. There will also be some very special guest appearances and collaborations. We are hoping this will bring a bit of Glastonbury to your homes and that for one night only people all over the world will be able to join us on this journey through the farm together!”

The livestream will replace this year’s event, which had been canceled due to the pandemic. The event will see Glastonbury once again partnering with Oxfam, Greenpeace and WaterAid. The livestream will also broadcast in full through four separate time zones, allowing people from all over to participate.

“Having been forced to cancel the Festival for a second consecutive year, Glastonbury will host an exclusive global livestream from Worthy Farm on Saturday, 22nd May – for the first time in their history enabling music fans wherever they are in the world to join together and share the experience of the Festival and its idyllic natural surroundings,” a press release for the festival said.

Glastonbury was last able to occur in 2019, and featured a legendary performance from Miley Cyrus. Lizzo, The Killers and The Cure also performed at the festival.

Damon Albarn has recently appeared on Paul McCaurtney’s reimagined album, III Imagined. He has additionally been busy with his Gorillaz project, releasing the album Song Machine, which saw collaborations with a multitude of artists. HAIM performed at this year’s Grammys, while Idles recently contributed to Sharon Van Etten’s epic rework and covered her song “Peace Signs.”