Soccer Mommy Announces Fall 2021 Headlining Tour Dates

Indie singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy has rescheduled some of her 2020 tour dates for September-November this year. She had originally planned for a larger world tour in March-June last year, but was unable to reschedule nearly half of the original concerts due to ongoing restrictions on international travel.

Aside from a couple of nights in Canada, the remaining events will take place inside the U.S. However, nights at some U.S. locations were canceled unfortunately, including Salt Lake City, UT and Santa Fe, NM., but she also added a night in Baltimore, MD.

Soccer Mommy released her fourth album color theory in late February 2020, which proved to be terrible timing for supporting it with a tour afterward. However, in hopes of COVID-19 restrictions easing up by the time she gets back out on the road in September, she’s announced these new tour dates.

Still, color theory proved to be a successful album anyways and a solid follow-up to her other albums For Young Hearts (2016), Collection (2017) and Clean (2018). When she first began releasing music, she was a folkier bedroom-pop artist, but has moved to more commercially-driven pop music although keeping to that general style.

She was one of the many artists who played livestream shows in support of COVID-19 relief for musicians, among other virtual concerts she performed at. Last May, Soccer Mommy also shared a cover of The Cars’ “Drive.”

Squirrel Flower and Emily Reo will each take a turn opening for her on this North American tour. The former released her latest album I Was Born Swimming last year, which was a breakout album for her thanks to the help of the Full Time Hobby record label. Reo, on the other hand, has continued consistently releasing dreamy bedroom-pop since she began in 2009.

Soccer Mommy Fall Tour 2021:

9/15 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

9/16 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle *

9/17 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar *

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

9/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

9/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club *

9/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club *

9/25 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre *

9/26 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre *

9/28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop *

9/29 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

10/1 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *

10/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s East ^

10/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^

10/27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box ^

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre ^

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^

10/31 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre ^

11/1 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall ^

11/2 – Boise, ID – Olympic ^

11/4 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

11/6 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room ^

11/7 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

11/8 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^

11/9 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall ^

* w/ Squirrel Flower

^ w/ Emily Reo

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer