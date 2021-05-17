Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Erykah Badu and Phoebe Bridgers

Home News Ellie Lin May 17th, 2021 - 11:06 AM

Pitchfork has announced the lineup for their upcoming music festival. The 2021 festival will take place over three days in Sept. in Chicago’s Union Park. This is Pitchfork’s 15th music festival, after the 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale. Single-day passes are $90, and three-day passes are $195. Pitchfork is offering PLUS upgrade tickets, which include access to amenities. PLUS upgrade tickets are $185 for a single-day pass, and $385 for three-day passes.

Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief and Animal Collective will play on Sept. 10, the first day of the festival. On Sept. 11, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen and Kim Gordon are set to perform. Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus and Thundercat will close out the festival on Sept. 12. Other artists in the festival’s lineup include The Fiery Furnaces, Yaeji, black middi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee Owens, Ela Minus, DEHD, The Soft Pink Truth, Dogleg, DJ Nate and Armand Hammer on Sept. 10, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Mulfrow, Faye Webster, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, Bartees Strange and Horsegirl on Sept. 11, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, The Weather Station, Mariah the Scientist, oso oso, KeiyaA, Special Interest and Cassandra Jenkins on Sept. 12.

“We are unbelievably excited to celebrate the return of live shows, our music community, and, most importantly, the artists and events crews who have made this year’s festival possible… I know this will be a cathartic weekend for all of us, and that it lands right before the 25th anniversary of the publication makes it all the more special,” said Puja Patel, editor in chief of Pitchfork, in a press release.

Headliner Phoebe Bridgers kept busy during the past year. Bridgers recently performed on Saturday Night Live, drawing attention by smashing her guitar during her song “I Know The End.” Bridgers auctioned the smashed guitar off to benefit the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). The guitar sold for $101,500. Bridgers also performed a stringed version of her single “Kyoto” at a virtual benefit concert for Tibet House.

St. Vincent released her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home in May 2021. Mxdwn album author Ani Khajadourian reviewed Daddy’s Home, “Daddy’s Home shows St. Vincent’s versatility within her music-making. With so many elements blended together, she still keeps her signature tone and poise throughout. The album is a new side of St. Vincent that loosens up and has some extra fun.”

Erykah Badu performed at comedian Dave Chappelle’s show on July 4, 2020. Badu hasn’t released any new music since 2015, but has collaborated with several artists including Teyana Taylor on The Album, released on Juneteenth 2020, and Slingbaum’s self-titled album.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela