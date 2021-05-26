Shaky Knees Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Run the Jewels and The Strokes

Home News Ellie Lin May 26th, 2021 - 12:07 PM

Music festival Shaky Knees announced its lineup for fall 2021 on May 26, 2021. The festival will be held between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24 2021, in Atlanta’s Central Park.

Tickets for the festival go on sale May 26, 2021 at 1 pm ET. Fans can choose between one day general admission festival tickets, three day general admission festival tickets, one day VIP tickets, three day VIP tickets, one day platinum tickets, and three day platinum tickets. To purchase tickets, visit the Shaky Knees website.

Shaky Knees announced that its headliners are Stevie Nicks, Run the Jewels, and The Strokes. Other performers include St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Dominic Fike, Ty Segall & Freedom Band and Jay Electronica on Friday, Oct. 22. Alice Cooper, Portugal. The Man, IDLES, Arlo Parks, Mammoth WVH and Lunar Vacation will play on Saturday Oct. 23. Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, The Aces, The Backseat Lovers and Ritt Momney will play on Sunday, Oct. 24.

“We are really happy to be able to deliver Shaky Knees this October with a lineup that truly has something for everyone… We look forward to getting back into Central Park with our amazing Shaky family of fans and hear some incredible live music together,” said Tim Sweetwood, founder of the Shaky Knees music festival. Sweetwood founded the festival in 2013. 2021 will be the eighth occurrence of the festival, after the 2020 lineup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Shaky Knees music festival Stevie Nicks is also set to perform at the 2021 BottleRock music festival. Nicks recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus on “Midnight Sky” and “Edge of Seventeen” mashups. The singer also reportedly sold the rights to 80 percent of her music catalogue to Primary Wave, a publishing and management company in December of 2020.

Run the Jewels rescheduled their 2022 tour dates with Rage Against the Machine. The tour will begin in March, 2022 and will take the band throughout the United States and Canada before ending in August, 2022. Run the Jewels also appeared on the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack with their song “No Save Point.”

The Strokes won a Grammy award for Best Rock Album in 2021 for their latest record, The New Abnormal. Mxdwn album reviewer Logan Blake writes, “Tapping into their original, widely-fetishized aura, it sounds faithful to the sound fans are familiar with. What seems like a meta-commentary on itself, the album unabashedly siphons that ambrosial ‘80s new-wave nostalgia into their soundscape, straying from their typical bona fide indie sound. With a runtime of 45 minutes and a modest nine songs, this long-awaited reunion of the titans of the new rock advent has relit their putatively dead fire to appease the terrific crave for a Strokes resurrection.”

St. Vincent recently released a trailer for her upcoming mockumentary, The Nowhere Inn. The Nowhere Inn follows St. Vincent on tour, and is set to be released Sept. 17. Similarly, St. Vincent released her sixth studio album Daddy’s Home in May 2021. Mxdwn album author Ani Khajadourian reviewed Daddy’s Home, “Daddy’s Home shows St. Vincent’s versatility within her music-making. With so many elements blended together, she still keeps her signature tone and poise throughout. The album is a new side of St. Vincent that loosens up and has some extra fun.”

In addition to the Shaky Knees Festival, Alice Cooper is set to perform live on tour in the fall of 2021 with fellow KISS member Ace Frehley. Cooper also just released an album in February of 2021, Detroit Stories. Detroit Stories is Cooper’s 21st solo album.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela