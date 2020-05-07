Soccer Mommy Drops 8-Bit Inspired Music Video Tour For “crawling in my skin”

Home News Luke Hanson May 7th, 2020 - 6:10 PM

Swiss-American singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy (aka Sophia Allison) has “embarked” on an eight-bit, city-themed video tour of her single “crawling in my skin,” off of her sophomore studio album color theory. Each video for the song is city-specific, highlighting stops she would have made on her current tour, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos were released featuring Soccer Mommy with her backing band performing in various locations in Minneapolis, Chicago, Austin, Seattle and Toronto. In Minneapolis, the band is playing on a skywalk. In Chicago, by the waterfront and on the roof of the Congress Hotel. In Austin, on a bridge with the city in the background. In Seattle, on a hilltop overlooking the woods with a giant moon as the background. Finally, in Toronto, the band is playing in an abandoned subway station. The videos feature the band, cityscapes and locations, and combinations of people, ghosts, shadows and bats.

Each video can be accessed from Soccer Mommy’s website. Additionally, fans can purchase color theory and in doing so support local record stores from any of the five cities. Purchase and partner information is available via both the website and individual YouTube pages for each video.

This is just the latest in a string of successes for Soccer Mommy. Earlier this year, she released color theory, opened for Bernie Sanders at the height of his Democratic nominee run and made her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! She also kicked off NPR’s Tiny Desk At Home Series. Finally, she headlined the People Supporting Artists Telethon with other Nashville artists. The event featured such acts as Shovels & Rope and John Oates and raised funds to support combating the coronavirus.

She recently joined the growing list of performers hosting live shows and festivals. She streamed live on the online gaming platform Club Penguin Rewritten, drawing over 10,000 fans and temporarily crashing the site’s server.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer