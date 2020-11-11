HAIM Shares Hard Rocking New Song “Feel The Thunder” from The Croods: A New Age

Home News Krista Marple November 11th, 2020 - 7:22 PM

HAIM released a Guns N’ Roses inspired song “Feel The Thunder,” which is set to be featured on the animated movie soundtrack for The Croods: A New Age. The new song was written and produced by Ariel Rechtshaid.

The inspiration HAIM had for the song is vividly shown as it has underlying similarities to “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses. The introduction of the song is primarily instrumental and then transitions to a very similar beat as “Welcome To The Jungle” starts off with. HAIM keeps the same guitar-heavy consistency that Guns N’ Roses held throughout the track. While the lyrical state of “Feel The Thunder” isn’t as comparable to “Welcome To The Jungle,” it still has a similar theme. The animated film is based off of a prehistoric family that lives in a exotic yet dangerous land.

The trio of sisters recently released music of their own back in June of this year. Their newest LP Women In Music Pt. III after it suffered delays due to coronavirus. The group’s music video for “Man From The Magazine” was a popular release following the album. The video was shot at Canter’s Deli in Hollywood and mainly focused on Danielle Haim as she sung the track behind the counter. The sisters found the placement for the video fitting as it was the first place they ever performed a concert.

HAIM also released track “Don’t Wanna,” which was co-written with Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, shortly before their newest album was released. Batmanglij, who helped produce the album along Danielle Haim and Rechtshaid, is familiar with working with the three sisters. He also worked on their album Something To Tell You as well as Days Are Gone.

“Summer Girl,” “Hallelujah,” “I Know Alone,” “The Steps” and “Now I’m In It” were also all released prior to the album’s June release. The trio released a music video for “Don’t Wanna” shortly after releasing Women In Music Pt. III. This video was filmed in Inglewood at The Forum. Alana Haim explained that their newest album was all about not holding yourself back and to instead be fearless, which is a common theme shown through their musical talents.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna