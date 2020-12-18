HAIM Release Parody Of The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping” With “Christmas Wrapping 2020,” Featuring Appearances By Thundercat, Buddy Ross And More

Home News Roy Lott December 18th, 2020 - 12:28 AM

HAIM has shared a new holiday jingle called “Christmas Wrapping 2020 (all I want for christmas is a vaccine).” On the track, the sister trio revisit major events in 2020, referencing the song “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion the pandemic, Zendaya’s Emmy win, the election and TikTok to name a few. It comes with an entertaining video that is shot vertically filled with emojis and psychedelic like backdrops. Check it out below.

According to Pitchfork, the song was produced by Ariel Rechtshaid and has bass from Thundercat, horns by Henry Solomon, and keys from Frank Ocean collaborator Buddy Ross. It also comes on the seventh day of Hannukah, which the sisters celebrate and is their take on The Waitresses’ original song “Christmas Wrapping.”

Besides spreading holiday cheer, the band was recently featured on Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album Evermore on the track “no crime, no body.” The album also features Bon Iver and The National. HAIM is also nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards for their high fidelity ranked Women In Music Pt. III, released in July. They also performed for the Catsong live stream, paying homage to Yusuf/Cat Stevens, covering songs from Teatime For Tillerman. The live stream also featured performances from Jack Johnson, Feist and Sad13.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna