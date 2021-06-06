Splendour XR Virtual Festival Announces Lineup Featuring Grimes, Chvrches and Charli XCX

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 6th, 2021 - 1:12 PM

Legendary Australian music festival Splendour in the Grass has announced an immersive virtual music festival experience called Splendour XR. The festival will be available on July 24 and 25 from 12 pm to 2 am AEST with programming from 2 pm. Performances can be viewed on mobile, tablet, browser, desktop and VR.

Early bird tickets are available now in weekend and single day packages for $34.99 and $19.99 respectively, with a $2.50 discount for existing Splendour in the Grass IRL ticket holders. There is also an option to purchase an XR Party Pack from $79.99 that will include wristbands, Splendour tumblers, event posters and more. Details and pricing can be found here.

In the experience, attendees will be able to create a virtual avatar of themselves to move through an accurate recreation of Splendour’s typical Byron Bay venue, moving through the events with their own schedule.

The event will feature over 50 music artists, spanning an array of genres including indie rock, pop and hip-hop.

The first day of the festival will feature headliner Khalid. The artists that will follow include Chvrches, Denzel Curry, Tash Sultana, Duke Dumont, Masked Wolf, Band of Horses, Russ Millions, Little Simz, Aurora, Violent Soho, Phoebe Bridgers, Pink Sweat$, Vera Blue, Client Liaison, Griff, Tayla Parx, Pond, Dune Rats, Methyl Ethel, Triple one, The Chats, Cat & Calmell, King Stingray and The Southern River Band.

The second day of the festival will host The Killers as the headliner. The other musicians playing that day will be Charli XCX, Vance Joy, The Avalanches, Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta), Of Monsters and Men, Black Pumas, Kaytranada, Hot Dub Time Machine, Millennium Parade, Ocean Ally, The Jungle Giants, Jungle, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, What So Not, Sinéad Harnett, Spacey Jane, Holly Humberstone, Crooked Colours, Amyl and the Sniffers, Wafia, The Snuts, Aviva, Band-Maid, Gretta Ray and Ziggy Ramo.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat