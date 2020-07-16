Charli XCX Announces New Documentary 6ft Apart Showing The Making of Her Quarantine Album How I’m Feeling Now

Home News Roy Lott July 16th, 2020 - 7:19 PM

Brett Padelford

Pop phenom Charli XCX has announced a new documentary called 6ft Apart. The documentary will give fans a peek at the making of her latest critically acclaimed album How I’m Feeling Now, released earlier this year. According to NME, the singer-songwriter created the album from scratch on a strict 40-day period during the coronavirus pandemic, with help from fellow producers A.G. Cook and 100 Gecs‘ Dylan Brady. The film is produced by Charli and marks the feature-length directorial debut from music video directors Bradley&Pablo, who has worked on videos for Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Rosalia.

In a press release, the documentary has been described as “…a cathartic lifeline for both Charli and the ‘Angels’ [her fanbase], and a welcome distraction for the wider music world. We witness both the artistic brilliance and mental sacrifice of Charli’s constant pursuit for innovation as she pushes herself to her limit while battling with her relentless obsession with work.” Charli then stated “It felt only natural to document myself making this album. don’t think I’ve ever made music in such a unique situation: being so logistically far apart from my collaborators, but going through exactly the same thing, writing songs about my relationship with my boyfriend sitting in the next room, and being so connected to my fans in such an intense and creative way, it felt quite overwhelming and heartwarming all at the same time. So I wanted to film it all.”

How I’m Feeling Now has spawned three singles including “Forever“, “Claws” and “i finally understand.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford