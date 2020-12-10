Taylor Swift To Release Second New Album of 2020 evermore Featuring HAIM, Bon Iver, The National and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett December 10th, 2020 - 9:30 PM

Taylor Swift is releasing a sister album to Folklore tonight, December 10, at midnight EST. It’s called Evermore. The collaborators are mostly the same as Folklore, producer Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner of The National, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, HAIM and William Bowerly, known to be Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn under an alias.

“To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” Swift said about the surprise followup record. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.”

While she usually changes sounds for each new album and treats them like separate eras, she said her ninth album had to be different since she loved the world of Folklore so much. Rather than a progression of her sound, she said it felt like a return to something familiar, in spite of its uniqueness among her discography, “I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives.”

The release date was chosen because it’s the closest Friday to Swift’s birthday on the 13th. She said it’s a present to her fans for being so supportive of her, and added, “I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.”

Evermore Track List:

Willow Champagne problems Gold rush ’Tis the damn season Tolerate it No body, no crime [ft. HAIM] Happiness Dorothea Coney island [ft. The National] Ivy Cowboy like me Long story short Marjorie Closure Evermore [ft. Bon Iver]

Bonus Tracks:

16. Right where you left me

17. It’s time to go