Mumford & Sons Surprises Audience With Shania Twain and Hozier as Special Guests at BST Hyde Park

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 5th, 2026 - 2:41 PM

Mumford & Sons surprised fans at their BST Hyde Park headline show by bringing out Shania Twain and Hozier, NME reports. The indie-folk legends took to the stage on July 4, celebrating the release of their new album Prizefighter, which dropped last months and features artists like Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez.

The folk band began with “Begin Again” from Prizefighter, with Marcus Mumford telling fans: “Good evening my friends, we’re Mumford & Sons and after all this time, in our hometown, we didn’t come to fuck around.” NME shares that they performed “I Will Wait,” “White Blank Page,” “Lover Of The Light,” “Hopeless” and “Badlands” before being joined by “the kindest man in music,” Hozier. While on stage, Hozier joined the band for live renditions of their collaborations “Rubber Band Man” and “Awake My Soul.”

OBRIGADA MUMFORD & SONS! Hozier esteve presente no palco do festival BST Hyde Park para cantar ‘Rubber Band Man’ hoje. 🖤 🎥 | colinmarshall_ pic.twitter.com/7rgeEyY9Hs — Hozier Brasil (@hozierbr) July 4, 2026

Later in the set, they teased that they had another “cheeky surprise,” with Mumford admitting: “It was a surprise for us too actually—let’s just give it up for Shania Twain!” The country icon had just performed at Wembley Stadium for Harry Styles’ “Together, Together” tour, so it was an extra surprise for fans to see her joining Mumford & Sons on stage. They performed Mumford & Sons’ new Chris Stapleton collaboration, “Here,” before Mumford launched into praise.