Mumford & Sons Announce Summer & Fall 2026 Prizefighter Tour Dates

Mumford and Sons are going on an exciting tour in the summer and fall of 2026 to celebrate their new album, Prizefighter. Known for their great live shows, they’ll be performing at famous places across North America. The band will play at venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and Fenway Park in Boston. The “Prizefighter Tour” is set to be unforgettable, with a mix of special guests like CAAMP, Lord Huron and Sierra Ferrell. Fans will enjoy different performances each night.

AGORA members can buy pre-sale tickets starting February 24, while everyone else can purchase them from February 27 onward. Some shows will also have discounted tickets for students so more young fans can attend the event. The tour has special VIP packages that include great seats, entry to the pre-show Prizefighter club, and unique merchandise. These packages aim to give fans a better concert experience by letting them fully enjoy Mumford and Son’s music world.

Created together with Aaron Dessner, Prizefighter shows the band’s willingness to work and connect with others. The album includes collaborations with artists like Hozier and Chris Stapleton. It’s already getting a lot of attention from national media for its new style and detailed production. They also released a music video for “The Banjo Song,” which adds visuals to their art, showing how they relate to fans creatively. After their hit album RUSHMERE in 2025, Mumford and Sons are back with a new project that shows off their creative burst as they reconnect with their original style. They worked on it together through songwriting sessions in Hudson and Long Pond.

