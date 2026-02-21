Mumford & Sons Announce Summer & Fall 2026 Prizefighter Tour Dates

Mumford and Sons are going on an exciting tour in the summer and fall of 2026 to celebrate their new album, Prizefighter. Known for their great live shows, they’ll be performing at famous places across North America. The band will play at venues like Madison Square Garden in New York, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and Fenway Park in Boston. The “Prizefighter Tour” is set to be unforgettable, with a mix of special guests like CAAMP, Lord Huron and Sierra Ferrell. Fans will enjoy different performances each night.
AGORA members can buy pre-sale tickets starting February 24, while everyone else can purchase them from February 27 onward. Some shows will also have discounted tickets for students so more young fans can attend the event. The tour has special VIP packages that include great seats, entry to the pre-show Prizefighter club, and unique merchandise. These packages aim to give fans a better concert experience by letting them fully enjoy Mumford and Son’s music world.
Created together with Aaron Dessner, Prizefighter shows the band’s willingness to work and connect with others. The album includes collaborations with artists like Hozier and Chris Stapleton. It’s already getting a lot of attention from national media for its new style and detailed production. They also released a music video for “The Banjo Song,” which adds visuals to their art, showing how they relate to fans creatively. After their hit album RUSHMERE in 2025, Mumford and Sons are back with a new project that shows off their creative burst as they reconnect with their original style. They worked on it together through songwriting sessions in Hudson and Long Pond.
Mumford and Sons Tour Dates
February 20, Tempe, AZ, Innings Festival
April 24, Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
April 25, Melbourne, Australia, Rod Laver Arena
April 28, Brisbane, Australia, Entertainment Centre
April 29, Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena
May 2, Auckland, New Zealand, Spark Arena
June 2, Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
June 4, Bozeman, MT, Bobcat Stadium
June 6, Boulder, CO, Folsom Field
June 8, Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena
June 9, Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP
June 11, Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field
June 13, Toronto, ON, Rogers Stadium
June 14, Pittsburgh, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 16, Bangor, ME, Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 18, Syracuse, NY, Empower FCU Amphitheater
June 19, Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
June 20, Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
June 22, Boston, MA, Fenway Park
July 1, Groningen, Netherlands, Stadspark
July 2, Werchter, Belgium, Rock Werchter Festival
July 4, London, U.K., BST Hyde Park
July 5, Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park
July 7, Rome, Italy, Rock in Roma
July 9, Berlin, Germany, Waldbuhne
July 31, Minneapolis, MN, Mystic Lake Amphitheater
August 1, St. Charles, IA, Hinterland Music Festival
August 2, Kansas City, MO, Morton Amphitheater
August 4, Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 6, Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
August 7, Tampa, FL, Benchmark International Arena
August 9, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
August 11, New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 15, Gilford, NH, BankNH Pavilion
August 16, Montreal, QC, Lasso Festival
September 12, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Rock in Rio
September 20, Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena
September 22, Grand Rapids, MI, Acrisure Amphitheater
September 23, Madison, WI, Kohl Center
September 25, Louisville, KY, Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 29, Birmingham, AL, Coca-Cola Amphitheater
October 1, The Woodlands, TX, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
October 3, Albuquerque, NM, First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
October 6, Los Angeles, CA, Kia Forum