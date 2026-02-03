Noah Kahan Announces The Great Divide North American Summer 2026 Tour Dates With Gigi Perez

For those who may not already know, Noah Kahan has been busy with his upcoming schedule of new releases. On Friday, Kahan released “The Great Divide,” his newest single. He also announced that fans can look forward to the release of his fourth studio album.
According to an official statement, Kahan will be a tour throughout the summer months, to support the release of “The Great Divide.” The tour includes several dates ranging from June 11 to August 30 and has US and Canada shows. It was also announced “Sailor Song” singer Gigi Perez will be accompanying Kahan throughout the tour.
For those who are interested in seeing any of these shows, tickets will be made available for presale on February 10, so long as fans sign up for the presale on Ticketmaster by February 5 at 11:59 ET. Kahan will also be performing for All Things Go Toronto 2026, so this year will be full of performances.
Tour Dates:
06/11/26 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
06/26/26 — Philadelphia, PA — Citizens Bank Park
06/28/26 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium
07/01/26 — Cincinnati, OH — Great American Ball Park
07/03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA — PNC Park
07/10/26 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park
07/11/26 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park
07/14/26 — Chicago, IL — Wrigley Field
07/18/26 — Queens, NY — Citi Field
07/22/26 — Washington, DC — Nationals Park
07/25/26 — Raleigh, NC — Carter-Finley Stadium
07/27/26 — Atlanta, GA — Truist Park
07/30/26 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field
08/02/26 — St. Louis, MO — Busch Stadium
08/05/26 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Field
08/08/26 — Denver, CO — Coors Field
08/15/26 — Pasadena, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium
08/17/26 — San Diego, CA — Petco Park
08/19/26 — Phoenix, AZ — Chase Field
08/21/26 — San Francisco, CA — Oracle Park
08/25/26 — Sandy, UT — America First Field
08/25/26 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place
08/30/26 — Seattle, WA — T-Mobile Park