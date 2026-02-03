Noah Kahan Announces The Great Divide North American Summer 2026 Tour Dates With Gigi Perez

Home News Emily Lopez February 3rd, 2026 - 11:12 AM

For those who may not already know, Noah Kahan has been busy with his upcoming schedule of new releases. On Friday, Kahan released “The Great Divide,” his newest single. He also announced that fans can look forward to the release of his fourth studio album.

According to an official statement, Kahan will be a tour throughout the summer months, to support the release of “The Great Divide.” The tour includes several dates ranging from June 11 to August 30 and has US and Canada shows. It was also announced “Sailor Song” singer Gigi Perez will be accompanying Kahan throughout the tour.

For those who are interested in seeing any of these shows, tickets will be made available for presale on February 10, so long as fans sign up for the presale on Ticketmaster by February 5 at 11:59 ET. Kahan will also be performing for All Things Go Toronto 2026, so this year will be full of performances.

Tour Dates:

06/11/26 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

06/26/26 — Philadelphia, PA — Citizens Bank Park

06/28/26 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium

07/01/26 — Cincinnati, OH — Great American Ball Park

07/03/26 — Pittsburgh, PA — PNC Park

07/10/26 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

07/11/26 — Boston, MA — Fenway Park

07/14/26 — Chicago, IL — Wrigley Field

07/18/26 — Queens, NY — Citi Field

07/22/26 — Washington, DC — Nationals Park

07/25/26 — Raleigh, NC — Carter-Finley Stadium

07/27/26 — Atlanta, GA — Truist Park

07/30/26 — Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field

08/02/26 — St. Louis, MO — Busch Stadium

08/05/26 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Field

08/08/26 — Denver, CO — Coors Field

08/15/26 — Pasadena, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium

08/17/26 — San Diego, CA — Petco Park

08/19/26 — Phoenix, AZ — Chase Field

08/21/26 — San Francisco, CA — Oracle Park

08/25/26 — Sandy, UT — America First Field

08/25/26 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place