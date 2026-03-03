Oceans Calling 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring My Morning Jacket, Mumford & Sons, Twenty One Pilots & More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 3rd, 2026 - 6:29 PM

Today, it has been announced that The Dave Matthews Band, Twenty One Pilots and Mumford & Sons will headline the 2026 edition of Oceans Calling Festival on September 25-27, at the Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk. The festival returns to Ocean City Inlet Beach with more than 40 artists performing across three stages including Ludacris, O.A.R., Yellowcard, Shaggy, Liz Phair, and other acts.

On Friday, the Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, All Time Low, 311, Dashboard Confessional, Violent Femmes and other artists performing on Saturday, with Caamp, My Morning Jacket, The Head and The Heart, Hanson, OK Go, Susan Hoffs, Jet and other talented souls performing on Sunday. For tickets and more information, click here. Festival goers will also have access to the Ocean City Boardwalk and its businesses in residence as well as the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, both located inside the festival grounds, as admission will be included with the purchase of an Oceans Calling Festival ticket.

New this year, the 3-Day Bungalow Package offers an elevated, private festival experience for up to 12 guests per day at Oceans Calling. Guests enjoy unlimited access to a dedicated shaded bungalow with sweeping views of the Sea Bright Stage and festival grounds, plus private bars with complimentary all-day beverages, grab-and-go snacks, air-conditioned restrooms, Wi-Fi, merchandise concierge service, and dedicated on-site hospitality staff, all while maintaining full access to VIP and GA amenities for the complete festival experience.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna