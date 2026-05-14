Shania Twain Announces New Album Little Miss Twain For July 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “Dirty Rosie”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 14th, 2026 - 4:12 PM

Shania Twain is looking back on where it all started with the announcement of her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, arriving July 24 through Republic Nashville. Alongside the announcement, Twain shared the album’s lead single, “Dirty Rosie,” which introduces a record rooted in memory and the sounds that shaped her growing up. Described as her most personal album yet, Little Miss Twain pulls from Twain’s teenage years and early influences, blending country, pop, rock, soul and bluegrass. In a statement, she explained that the record reconnects with both her roots and the music she loved before becoming one of country-pop’s biggest crossover stars.

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“Dirty Rosie” sets the tone for that direction, leaning into the mix of styles that has defined Twain’s career while adding an edge. “A lot of Little Miss Twain is reflective of my teens, my roots as well as the energy of the rock and R&B I loved so much, but still with that Western twang,” Twain said. The album follows 2023’s Queen of Me, which marked another successful chapter in Twain’s return to music after a long recording hiatus. Before that, 2017’s Now ended a 15-year gap between albums and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Twain will also head back on the road this summer, joining Harry Styles for a 12-night run at Wembley Stadium in London before a headlining show in Limerick City, Ireland. More than three decades into her career, Twain is still finding new ways to revisit her story without losing the sound that made her one of country-pop’s defining artists.