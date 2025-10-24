Mumford & Sons And Hozier Join Forces on New Single “Rubber Band Man”

Home News Ajala Fields October 24th, 2025 - 9:48 PM

Arriving just seven months after their fifth album, RUSHMERE, debuted at #1 in the U.K., Mumford & Sons are pleased to share a brand-new single, “Rubber Band Man (with Hozier),” today. Listen to the new song below.

“Rubber Band Man” was recorded at Long Pond Studios in upstate New York alongside producer Aaron Dessner. Dessner has previously worked with the band on their third album, Wilder Mind, which topped charts in both the U.S. and U.K.

Hozier’s involvement stems from a friendship with the band that stretches back to 2017 when he joined Mumford & Sons on stage to cover The Beatles’ “A Little Help From My Friends” when the British band headlined the Longitude Festival in 2017. He also guested with them at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas in 2023.

“Rubber Band Man” is a confident next step for Mumford & Sons, who have been busy on and off the road over the past twelve months, with RUSHMERE merely the starting point. With more songs than they’ve known quite what to do with, the band left the studio door open at Long Pond. Hozier here makes the first meaningful connection of many studio collaborations and his distinguishable, rich baritone compliments Marcus Mumford’s vocals beautifully.

