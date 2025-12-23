Gracie Abrams Releases New Song With Bon Iver & Aaron Dessner “Sold Out” To Benefit a Gun Safety Organization

Home News Emily Lopez December 23rd, 2025 - 12:03 AM

Gun violence is an ever-present dilemma society has been facing and has become a growing discussion in recent years. Knowing this, many artists have released music about the issue. Now, Gracie Abrams, Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner join the mix. According to Stereogum, Abrams released “Sold Out” (feat. Iver and Dessner), a benefit for the gun safety organization Everytown.

For those who are interested in listening to the song, it is not available on streaming. Interested fans can purchase the song on Bandcamp for a minimum of five dollars. In the song’s description, as well as on Abrams’ Instagram account, the artists stated, “We made this song last year in the wake of a school shooting. I was reminded of it this week as our hearts were broken yet again. It’s a sad one to share during the holidays, but the world is hurting and we shouldn’t look away.” They then went on to share their support for Everytown as “an organization dedicated to ending gun violence in America.” They also included the link to the organization’s website.

