Mumford & Sons Share Melodic New Single “The Banjo Song”

Home News Steven Taylor January 9th, 2026 - 4:42 PM

Folk group Mumford & Sons have shared a new single, “The Banjo Song.” The new track, co-written with Aaron Dessner and Jon Bellion, comes off the group’s coming sixth studio album Prizefighter. The single can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The mostly acoustic lead track has a more stripped back and personable sound to it. The chorus has vocalist and band lead Marcus Mumford asking reaching out to the listener if they need a hand, asking “Did you call, did you fall, do you need someone?” He reassures that even if “I’m a mess myself, but I think I could be someone/If you need someone.” Overall, the song comes with an uplifting and reassuring vibe, letting the listener know that all will turn out right especially when they have the someone they need.

“The Banjo Song” follows the previously released singles, “Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)” and the album’s title track “Prizefighter.” Set for release on February 20th, Prizefighter will be the sixth studio album by Mumford & Sons. The release is set to be their ” finest example of precisely how and why they lead by example,” and will “capture the band at their most open and instinctive.” The National’s Aaron Dessner helped to co-produce and co-write the coming release.