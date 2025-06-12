Hozier Cancels Tour Dates Due to Battling a Virus After “Struggling” Through His Gov Ball Performance

Home News Trent Tournour June 12th, 2025 - 7:28 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Irish indie singer Hozier has been forced to push back several concert dates after battling an illness which substantially affected his performance at New York City’s Governors Ball. Fans watched him struggle to sing onstage as his voice cracked several times, although the artist took it in stride in his typical good nature saying “For anybody who has never seen me before, I promise I sound at least five per cent better on average, I am haunted – I am stricken – by the spectre of puberty one more time.”

After this unfortunate debacle it seems the artist has decided to take a few days off his busy touring schedule which comes on the heels of last year’s Unaired and Unheard EPs as well as his 2023 album Unreal Unearth. According to NME the artist will be pushing back his scheduled dates in Camden, New Jersey June 10th and Ridgedale, Missouri on June 11th. Luckily, he already has makeup shows scheduled and has promised to ensure that anyone who bought tickets to the previous shows will be able to come to these new dates at no additional cost. He will now be playing New Jersey’s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on July 15th and Missouri’s Thunder Ridge Arena on July 22nd. Here’s wishing Hozier a speedy recovery and smooth sailing through the rest of the tour.