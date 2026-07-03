Mumford & Sons Share Star-Studded Video For “Here” Featuring Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley & Oscar Isaac

Home News Lana July 3rd, 2026 - 11:09 PM

Mumford & Sons have unveiled the official music video for their latest single, “Here,” which features an impressive cast including Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley and Oscar Isaac. Directed by Nadia Lee Cohen, the cinematic visual pairs the song’s reflective themes with an intimate series of character-driven vignettes, offering a poignant companion to one of the standout tracks from the band’s latest album, Rushmere.

“Here” explores the importance of showing up for the people who matter most. Rather than focusing on grand gestures, the song emphasizes quiet reassurance, resilience, and the strength found in simply being there for one another during life’s most difficult moments. Its hopeful message is reinforced by rich harmonies and an uplifting crescendo that gives the track an emotional payoff.

The accompanying music video expands on those themes through a series of interconnected performances led by its acclaimed cast. Paul Dano, Shailene Woodley, and Oscar Isaac each portray individuals navigating moments of vulnerability, reflection, and reconciliation. Rather than following a single narrative, the visual unfolds through intimate snapshots of everyday life, with each actor conveying powerful emotion through subtle expressions and understated performances. Their stories are woven together with footage of Mumford & Sons performing the song, while director Nadia Lee Cohen’s cinematic style gives the video a warm yet melancholic aesthetic that mirrors the track’s emotional core.

The release arrives as Mumford & Sons continue supporting Rushmere, introducing fans to another deeply personal chapter from the record. While the band has embraced a more stripped-back approach in recent years, “Here” demonstrates that their ability to craft emotionally resonant, arena-ready folk rock remains firmly intact.

Source: NME