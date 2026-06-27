Shania Twain Joins Forces With Tanya Tucker For Collaborative New Single “Little Miss Twain”

Home News Steven Taylor June 27th, 2026 - 2:31 PM

Country-pop singer Shania Twain released a new single today, titled “Little Miss Twain.” The new track is the title track off her highly anticipated seventh album of the same name, set to come out next month. The track also features and celebrates fellow country singer Tanya Tucker. A lyric video was released to Twain’s YouTube channel.

The emotional, uplifting track is dedicated to and honors the women in Twain’s life who inspired and believed in her, especially her own mother. It reflects back on her early years and hopes of becoming a star, as well as the inspiration Tanya Tucker was to her. “‘Little Miss Twain’ is very autobiographical,” Twain explained in a release. “It explains my childhood and my experience as a young artist, but also how important Tanya’s music is in my life. I was reflecting on the naivete of becoming the next Tanya Tucker — no one in the music industry was going to see me and think that, but my mother was sure that somehow along the way it was going to happen. I often wonder what she would have thought if she could’ve seen what’s happened in my life.” The track’s video shows footage of Twain, especially from her youth, played on a projector out in the woods.

“Little Miss Twain” is the title track off Twain’s upcoming seventh studio album, which is set for release on July 24th.