Mumford & Sons Share New Single “Prizefighter” Co-Written With Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon & The National’s Aaron Dessner

Home News Cait Stoddard December 11th, 2025 - 12:00 PM

Today, Mumford & Sons has share “Prizefighter”, which is the title-track from their forthcoming sixth album. The song was written alongside Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner. As a whole, the ditty is excellent by how the music shakes the background with a elegant acoustic vibe that brings a strong human connection, while the honest vocal performances harmonically sing out the meaningful and honest lyrics.

As for the album, Prizefighter, it captures the band at their most open and instinctive. In just 10 days, Mumford & Sons have written more than an album’s worth of songs, with a collection that feels both deeply personal, instinctive and unguardedly communal. Marcus Mumford’s lyrics grapple with resilience and striving, while singing with a mix of confidence and urgency.

The album sessions were as much about rediscovery as recording. Days spent writing in Hudson cafés and nights spent around Long Pond’s kitchen table gave rise to songs that feel unpolished in the best sense of being alive with first takes and the joy of simply making music together again. Re-energized, rejuvenated and in the form of their lives, Prizefighter embraces and reflects that full-strength energy and enthusiasm with 14 songs of light, shade and everything in-between.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer