Hozier Debuts Unreleased Song “Nobody’s Soldier” Live at Lollapalooza 2024

Home News Lauren Rettig August 14th, 2024 - 12:05 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza music festival took place; the line-up included headliners like Melanie Martinez, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, SZA and Hozier.

Hozier performed on the night of Thursday, August 1. His set list included an unreleased song titled “Nobody’s Soldier,” a powerful ballad about witnessing the effects of war and violence in a digital age. Watch the performance below:

The lyrics discuss feeling helpless in witnessing the suffering of others and feeling uncertain of one’s impact on the world.

This performance was accompanied by a profound speech on the violence occurring in Rafa and Gaza, along with calls for a ceasefire (via NME).

Following his performance, Hozier confirmed that “Nobody’s Soldier” will be released as a single soon.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna