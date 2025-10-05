Sabrina Carpenter Surprises Crowd By Performing “That Don’t Impress Me Much” With Shania Twain During ACL Set

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 5th, 2025 - 12:54 PM

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her lively shows and catchy songs, excitedly took the stage to introduce the famous Shania Twain. The crowd’s anticipation was high, and as they started performing together, this excitement spread among everyone present. Fans of all ages were thrilled by their energy. Twain was truly excited to be on stage with the up-and-coming artist, enjoying the fresh energy and passion new musicians bring. Their teamwork combined their unique music styles smoothly, giving a new twist to an old favorite song.

Their performance was a major hit at the festival, grabbing fans’ attention and drawing in media coverage. This surprise act perfectly represented what the Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival is all about—unexpected and creative musical collaborations that get everyone talking. Carpenter and Twain’s partnership mixed pop with country music seamlessly, showing they could cross genres easily. Their talent connected well with people from different backgrounds, highlighting their artistic skill and making this show one to remember in the history of ACL festivals.

Carpenter and Twain’s surprise duet became a highlight of the festival. According to Stereogum, on stage, they mixed Twain’s classic country songs with Carpenter’s modern pop style, pleasing fans from different age groups. Their performance celebrated both Twain’s legendary career and Carpenter’s growing fame in captivating diverse audiences. The crowd was excited and moved throughout their act, creating an energetic vibe across the festival grounds. For fans of both musicians, seeing them perform together live felt like a dream come true, leaving lasting memories after it ended.