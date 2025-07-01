Joe Perry On Possibility Of Aerosmith Reunion: “We’re All Alive And Well So We’ll Just Have To See”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2025 - 3:38 PM

According to consequence.net, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has said that there is a strong possibility of Aerosmith playing a final show or even more gigs in the future. during his interview on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation, Perry was asked about the band potentially reuniting for a final concert, after singer Steven Tyler‘s vocal injury forced the group to retire from touring in 2024.

Although Aerosmith have not taken the stage as a full band since September 2023, Perry and Tyler did perform together for a charity show back in May of this year, by running through several Aerosmith tunes at the time. “We’re talking about it,” Perry told host Eddie Trunk. “I mean, except for like, anything on the calendar, we’re all alive and well, so, you know, we’ll just have to see, you know? I know there’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig, and I’m not looking forward to putting the set list together for that one, but I don’t know, man. We’ll just have to see.”

Perry adds: “You know, I’ve always played, like every show’s the last one, I hate to sound like it’s a downer, but, you know, I give it up every night, you know? And I don’t know, you know, it was certainly, the first gig we did for that tour, that got canceled, we certainly felt like it was gonna be another one, but, you know shit happens.”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara