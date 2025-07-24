The Decemberists Pay Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Cover Of Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 2:19 PM

According to social media, Brooklynvegan went on Instagram to share a video of The Decemberists performing a cover of Black Sabbath‘s song, “Paranoid” live. The publication wrote on the post: “The Decemberists paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with a cover of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’ at Bethlehem, PA’s Wind Creek Even Center. Members of MELT joined them and drummer John Moen took on vocals.”

As for the footage, the whole performance is amazing by how the feeling of love and lost could be felt through each instrumental note and vocal tone. There is no doubt that the late Ozzy Osbourne has touched the lives of people inside the jammed packed venue.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna