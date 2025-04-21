Alice Cooper Reunites With Original Band To Announce New Album The Revenge Of Alice Cooper For July 2025 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 21st, 2025 - 2:17 PM

According to consequence.net, it has been announced that The Original Alice Cooper band will be returning with the album, The Revenge of Alice Cooper, which is the group’s first album in 51 years and it is to drop on July 25. The Bob Ezrin-produced album sees Cooper reuniting with his old bandmates Michael Bruce (guitar,) Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neal Smith (drums.)

The tracklist includes 14 songs plus two bonus tracks, including a 2025 remix of the Easy Action tune, “Return of the Spiders.” The lead single and opening track, “Black Mamba,” which features The Doors’ Robby Krieger, is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 22, on Cooper’s syndicated radio show, Alice’s Attic. While speaking with Billboard about the album, Cooper said the project fell into place as if no time had passed and the band picked up where it left off after 1973’s Muscle of Love.

“It was very much like this was our next album after Muscle of Love, just like, ‘OK, this is the next album,” Cooper said. “Isn’t that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place.” Ezrin helmed the board for the seminal albums released by the original Cooper band in the early 1970s: Killers, School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies. The producer likened the sessions for the new album to those he produced back in the day.

“None of them has changed much as a person,” Ezrin told Billboard. “Obviously everyone’s older and more mature and more settled, but when we all get together and I watch the interplay between them, it’s like they just walked out of high school and were hanging out in the local cafe. They just revert to type. They revert to who they were as kids when the first got together… and make music together like they did 50-some years ago.”

The album is the culmination of the old Alice Cooper bandmates gradually reconnecting in recent years. All four living members played at the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2011, which led to additional in-studio collaborations on Cooper’s subsequent solo albums and the occasional onstage reunion.

“All of those things got everybody reacquainted and reacquainted is a weird term ’cause we’re so much like family, so it’s more like a family reunion,” Dennis Dunaway told Billboard. “Then Alice and Bob called and were talking about, ‘Oh yeah, we want to do an album,’ because there’s so many songs kicking around.”

The Revenge of Alice Cooper Tracklist

Black Mamba Wild Ones Up All Night Kill The Flies One Night Stand Blood On The Sun Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams Famous Face Money Screams What A Syd Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues What Happened To You I Ain’t Done Wrong See You On The Other Side Return of the Spiders 2025 (bonus track) Titanic Overunderture (bonus track)

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer