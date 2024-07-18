mxdwn Music

Menu

Johnny Depp Pays Tribute To Late Jeff Beck With Surprise Performance At Andrea Bocelli Concert In Italy

July 18th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

Johnny Depp Pays Tribute To Late Jeff Beck With Surprise Performance At Andrea Bocelli Concert In Italy
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.comJohnny Depp appeared on stage with Andrea Bocelli to pay tribute to late guitarist Jeff Beck. The magical moment during the Bocelli’s three day concert in Italy, which was designed to celebrate the artist’s 30 years in the music industry. Taking place at the Teatro del Silenzio open air amphitheatre, in Bocelli’s hometown city of Lajatico, Depp took the stage with the  music star for a performance of “En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor.”

Depp originally played the track with Beck, when the two of them visited Bocelli back in 2020. At the time, the trio recorded their time performing “En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor”  and during the recent on stage appearance, the recording was incorporated to feature Beck’s contribution.

Beck died unexpectedly in January of last year at the age aged 78 years old. It was later confirmed that the guitarist’s death was caused by him contracting bacterial meningitis.

 

 

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2024. All rights reserved.