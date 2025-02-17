Matt Sorum Clarifies Steven Tyler Will Not Return To Touring After Performing For First Time Since Aerosmith Retirement

Home News Cait Stoddard February 17th, 2025 - 6:19 PM

According to nme.com, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler will not be touring again despite his recent performance at a charity gig earlier this month, according to ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum. Tyler hosted his annual Jam For Janie charity event, which took place on February 3, and doubled as a Grammys watch party. At the event, Tyler took the stage for a brief performance.

Following the performance, fans began speculating if it was a sign that Tyler was good enough for a potential Aerosmith reunion and tour. According to Sorum, Tyler’s performance was likely a one-off. While speaking to WBAB, Sorum said that he had been approached by Tyler for the Jam For Janie event, for which he was musical director and that they had countless calls over several months, while putting the gig together.

In response to the speculations, Sorum said: “Well, let me just explain what’s happening with Steven Tyler, because he’s a really good friend. And we were on the phone 10 times a day. It was great. And he trusts me…. it was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad. Now, is he gonna tour again? No, he’s not.”

The drummer adds: “Steven cannot put himself under the rigors of doing a full worldwide tour because there’s a lot of pressure. And if you’re not a singer, you wouldn’t understand what he goes through, but he’s 77 years old and he’s a perfectionist. And if he doesn’t sing correctly, it bothers him. And he’s not gonna put it on tape, like 80 per cent of the people that are out there taking your money. He will not be on tape, and he won’t change the keys of the song. That’s just who he is. He’s, like, ‘I’m an artist. I’m a singer. This is my band. I’ve been doing this for 50 years. And if I can’t do it perfect, I can’t do it.’ And I respect that.”

Aerosmith abruptly announced their retirement from touring in August of last year after Tyler suffered a serious vocal cord injury. The band’s final live show was held as part of their Peace Out Tour, which began in 2023 but only saw the band play three nights, before rescheduling the rest of the dates after Tyler injured his larynx.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara