Original Alice Cooper Band Shares New Song “Black Mamba”

Home News Michelle Grisales April 23rd, 2025 - 7:26 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

The original Alice Cooper band is back with a new single, “Black Mamba,” an introduction to their upcoming album The Revenge of Alice Cooper, out July 25 via earMUSIC, according to Blabbermouth, this track marks the first in over 50 years that the original members made in the studio and brought along a rock legend for the ride, Robby Krieger of The Doors to add a guest guitar part.

“Black Mamba” mixes classic hard rock energy and calls back to the band’s roots while still feeling fresh. The single is just a taste of what’s to come on The Revenge of Alice Cooper, a full-length album that reconnects the original bandmates with producer Bob Ezrin.

Beyond “Black Mamba,” the album features 14 more songs and a bonus track that serves as an alternate version of 1970’s “Return of the Spiders.”

While a full tour isn’t confirmed, Alice has hinted at possible one-off performances in cities like Detroit, New York or London. But until then, “Black Mamba” gives fans a reminder of why this band made history.

The Revenge of Alice Cooper Track List: