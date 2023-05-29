Hollywood Vampires Postpone U.S. Shows Due to Johnny Depp’s Ankle Injury

Home News Cait Stoddard May 29th, 2023 - 1:25 PM

According blabbermouth.net rock band Hollywood Vampires have been forced to postpone their three U.S. tour dates due to Johnny Depp‘s ankle injury. All tickets for the performances will be honored for the new dates.

To announce the unfortunate news about Depp’s ankle injury, Hollywood Vampires went on Instagram to release the following statement.

“Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel. He is devastated by this turn of events, but looks forward to resting up so all four Vampires can bring their absolute best to the tour in Europe.”

The Hollywood Vampires consists of Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry, Actor Depp and shock rocker Alice Cooper, along with producer and songwriter Tommy Henriksen. The band will be releasing their first live album Live In Rio on June 2 by earMUSIC.

Hollywood Vampires Rescheduled Tour Dates

7/28 – Boston, MA – Wang Theatre Boch Center

7/29 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

7/30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For The Arts