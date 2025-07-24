Amanda Palmer Pays Tribute To Late Ozzy Osbourne With Piano Cover Of “War Pigs”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 12:32 PM

Following the death of Ozzy Osbourne, artist Amanda Palmer went on social media to she a piano cover of Black Sabbath‘s song, “War Pigs.” On the Instagram post, Palmer wrote: “I am so glad I had a show tonight. I played the shit out of War Pigs on solo piano. It was sloppy and heartfelt and beautiful. Thank you, Boston. Thank you, Ozzy. Thank you life.

I’ll post the whole clip to the patrons. It was a beautiful evening, thank you so so so much to everyone who came out.”

The whole performance was beautiful because the emotion of losing someone could be felt through Palmer’s elegant and classy performance. But the best part is seeing a picture of Osbourne next to the piano and the image served as a reminder how Osbourne impacted the lives of many people.

