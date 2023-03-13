Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts Announced to Feature Eric Clapton, Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 13th, 2023 - 1:43 PM

According to consequence.net it has been announced that there will be a pair of tribute concerts to honor the late guitar player Jeff Beck. The pair of performances are scheduled for May 22 and 23 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The both shows will feature a line of Beck’s friends and musical colleagues such as former Yardbirds member Eric Clapton. Additional performances by Johnny Depp (who released a collaborative album with Beck in 2022) and Rod Stewart (a onetime member of The Jeff Beck Group).

Also ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr., Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks will be performing as well.

Both tribute concerts will be presented by Clapton and Beck’s widow, Sandra Beck and the members of the most recent incarnation of Beck’s band, including Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson.

Also it has been reported that the income from both concerts will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Beck passed away on January 11 at the age of 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. The msucican stands as one of the most influential guitarists of all-time, leaving behind a massive legacy of recorded music that includes his time in The Yardbirds, prolific solo material and work in The Jeff Beck Group.

To help spread the news, Clapton went on Twitter to tell his fans about the upcoming tribute concerts.

A TRIBUTE TO JEFF BECK WITH ERIC CLAPTON & FRIENDS Sandra Beck, and Eric Clapton announce concerts by rock legend friends to honour the memory and artistry of the late Jeff Beck. The concerts will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on the 22nd and 23rd May 2023. pic.twitter.com/AHcq1mhStY — Eric Clapton (@EricClapton) March 10, 2023