Judas Priest & Alice Cooper Announce Fall 2025 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2025 - 1:23 PM

This fall, shock rocker Alice Cooper and heavy metal band Judas Priest will be sharing the stage for an epic co-headlining tour across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city run kicks off on September 16, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS and stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles and other cities before wrapping on October 26, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX. For tickets and more information, click here.

Coming off the second leg of their Invincible Shield Tour and the release of their celebrated 19th studio album, Judas Priest remains a dominant force in metal. Meanwhile, Cooper, the godfather of theatrical rock, wraps up his Too Close For Comfort Tour this summer, promoting his most recent album, Road. The artist will have an as-yet-unnamed all-new show for this tour as well. Corrosion of Conformity will be joining Cooper and Judas Priest on select dates.

Judas Priest, hailing from Birmingham, England, have been at the forefront of heavy metal for over 50 years. With iconic albums like British Steel, Screaming for Vengeance and their newest release Invincible Shield, the band’s legacy is cemented by their Hall of Fame induction and unparalleled live performances.

Cooper is widely recognized as the godfather of shock rock by combining horror theatrics with classic hard rock anthems. With a career spanning over five decades, the artist continues to tour globally and delivering elaborate stage shows that defy expectations. From Love It to Death to Detroit Stories, Cooper’s influence on rock, film and culture remains unmatched.

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest Tour Dates

9/16 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

9/20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/21 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

9/24 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/26 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

9/29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

10/1 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

10/2 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/4 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

10/5 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

10/10 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

10/18 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

10/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/23 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/26 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat