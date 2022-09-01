Johnny Depp To Join Jeff Beck On Most Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 1st, 2022 - 10:50 AM

According to Consequence, Johnny Depp will be joining Jeff Beck on a large portion of his upcoming fall 2022 North American tour dates. The tour is in support of Beck’s collaborative new album with Depp, 18, which was released on July 15 this year. Although the tour dates were originally announced last month, the extent of Depp’s involvement was only revealed recently.

The recent album consisted of many covers including “The Death and Resurrection Show” by Killing Joke. In June, they released “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, a cover of Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No” and a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.” In April 2020, they released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.” Jeff and Beck are currently under scrutiny for allegedly stealing lyrics from a poem entitled “Hobo” which was featured in Bruce Jackson’s book Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me (1974). A spokesperson for the pair has said that they are currently reviewing the inquiry and that they may add copyright credits.

For the first part of the trek, Beck will be joined by ZZ Top and Ann Wilson. Starting on October 4, Depp will be joining the tour to perform alongside Beck. Beck and Depp will visit Washington, D.C., Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York before briefly visiting Canada with a concert in Toronto, Ontario at Meridian Hall on October 17. Returning to the U.S., both musicians will perform in Indiana, Ohio, Arizona and California before closing the tour with a show in Reno, Nevada at Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre on November 12.

Jeff Beck Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

9/23 – Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

9/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

9/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

9/27 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater ^

9/29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

9/30 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater ^

10/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

10/4 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

10/6 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

10/7 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre #

10/8 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre #

10/10 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts #

10/13 – Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center #

10/14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

10/15 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall #

10/19 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center #

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

10/22 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater #

10/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

11/1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre #

11/2 – Temecula, CA@ Pechanga Resort & Casino #

11/4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater #

11/5 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks #

11/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre #

11/8 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim #

11/9 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic #

11/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live #

11/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort #

* = w/ ZZ Top and Ann Wilson

^ = w/ ZZ Top

# = w/ Johnny Depp

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat