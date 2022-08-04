Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Accused Of Allegedly Stealing Lyrics From Poem For “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 4th, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck recently released their collaborative new album 18 last month. According to NME, now, they have been accused of allegedly stealing lyrics from a poem entitled Hobo which was featured in Bruce Jackson’s book Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me (1974).

The lyrics from “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” include the lines: “I’m raggedy, I know, but I have no stink,” “God bless the lady that’ll buy me a drink,” and “What that funky motherfucker really needs, child, is a bath.”

Jackson claims that Depp and Beck allegedly stole the lyrics from his poem which, in full, reads: “Ladies of culture and beauty so refined, is there one among you that would grant me wine?/ I’m raggedy I know, but I have no stink/ And God bless the lady that’ll buy me a drink/ Heavy-hipted Hattie turned to Nadine with a laugh/ And said, ‘What that funky motherfucker really need, child, is a bath.”

Jackson’s son, Michael Lee Jackson has said that he is looking into possible legal action but explained that a lawsuit has not yet been filed. He also claimed that “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” currently does not have correct credits.

Back in July, Depp and Beck covered “The Death and Resurrection Show” by Killing Joke. In June, they released “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”, a cover of Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No” and a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs.” In April 2020, they released a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat