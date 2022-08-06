Spokesperson For Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Respond To Allegations Of Plagiarism

Home News Finneas Gregory August 6th, 2022 - 11:38 AM

Recently, legendary musician and actor Johnny Depp and equally legendary English guitarist Jeff Beck have been accused of allegedly stealing lyrics by author and folklorist Bruce Jackson. This follows Depp and Beck’s alleged unauthorized use of lyrics from the poem “Hobo” in their song “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” off their new album, 18. The poem “Hobo” appears in Jackson’s 1974 book Get Your Ass In The Water And Swim Like Me.

According to an article from Consequence, as of August 5, a spokesperson for the team promoting Depp and Beck’s new album 18 stated that they are: “reviewing the inquiry relating to the song ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade.’ If appropriate, additional copyright credits will be added to all forms of the album.”

Jackson was recently interviewed about the ongoing controversy, and he commented on the specifics of what Depp and Beck are alleged to have plagiarized from his book, stating: “The only two lines I could find in the whole piece that [Depp and Beck] contributed are ‘Big time motherfucker’ and ‘Bust it down to my level,’” he said. “Everything else is from Slim’s performance in my book. I’ve never encountered anything like this. I’ve been publishing stuff for 50 years, and this is the first time anybody has just ripped something off and put his own name on it.”

Jackson’s son, Michael Lee Jackson, has also alleged that the song “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” doesn’t have the proper credits and that they are looking into taking legal action. However, no lawsuit has been filed yet.

Overall, fans of Depp and Beck are likely to be closely watching this situation as it unfolds.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat