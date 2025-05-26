Alice Cooper Discusses Touring At Age 77: “I Never Get Tired Of Playing Alice”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 26th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Over

According to Blabbermouth, at 77, Alice Cooper is still out on the road, performing with the same fire and theatrical flair that made him a rock legend. While many artists his age might be looking to slow down, Cooper says he feels no urge to step away from the stage. The idea of retiring seems almost absurd to him.

“I never get tired of playing Alice,” he shared in a recent interview, explaining that stepping into his infamous onstage persona remains as exciting now as it was in his early days. For Cooper, it’s about the character, the show and the connection with the audience. “That character is still fun for me,” he said. “I can leave everything else behind and just become Alice.”

Cooper credits his endless energy to how much he genuinely enjoys performing. He knows that the costumes, the theatrics, and the outrageous set pieces has not yet lost its magic. “If I was just sitting on a stool singing ballads, maybe I’d be bored,” he joked, but his shows are anything but dull.

Offstage, he keeps active and maintains a strong work ethic, driven by the simple fact that he still loves what he does. For Alice Cooper, touring isn’t a chore, it’s a calling. And as long as fans keep showing up, he’ll keep delivering the show of a lifetime, night after night.

To add on to the excitement, The Original Alice Cooper band will be returning with a new album titled, “The Revenge of Alice Cooper” for July release. The album will have 14 new songs and two bonus tracks!