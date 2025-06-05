Original Alice Cooper Band Shares New Song “Wild Ones”

Home News Trent Tournour June 5th, 2025 - 8:10 PM

Alice Cooper has released the second single off his comeback album featuring his original band and the hard rock icon fails to disappoint. This new song is every bit as rockin’ and rollin’ as the last single for the forthcoming album and has all the fire and artistic passion of the crew’s original work from the 70s.

The track is a propulsive shock rock banger replete with ripping guitar riffs, badass lyrics about being an outlaw on the open road and motorcycle noises. According to consequence.net the song is based off of the 1953 Marlon Brando film of the same name. Given this reference point and the single’s accompanying music video the members of The Alice Cooper Band do not seem shy about their age. The black and white video sees the band playing a relatively chill studio session of the song interspersed with biker motifs such as a motorcycle, a vulture on the prowl and dingy looking dive bars. The group looks tight and focused with Alice remaining the clear leader of the band but not taking too much shine away from any of the other members. In short, the video paints these musicians as veterans of the game picking up their spurs for one last ride on the rock junket.

The lyricism about the open road is more than mere posturing as apparently the band will be touring behind the upcoming album The Revenge Of Alice Cooper as well. While Alice has continued to release solo music throughout the years this record will mark the first time all of the living original members of the band are on one release since 1973’s Muscle of Love. The band has occasionally played shows together such as when they were inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 but fans have not been able to see a full tour of the original company for nearly fifty years.

These two singles indicate that clearly there is some gas left in the tank for The Alice Cooper Band and with the new record out on June 25th and a nationwide tour following shortly after, fans will finally get to see just how wild these septuagenarians can truly get.

Listen to the track here: