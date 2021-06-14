Slipknot Postpones Knotfest Brasil to 2022

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 14th, 2021 - 8:01 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Slipknot announced the decision to postpone their inaugural Knotfest Brasil festival to December 18, 2022 over ongoing COVID-19 concerns. It was originally planned for December 19, 2021, but the band believes the year delay will be necessary for their fans’ safety.

COVID-19 has continued to chart some of Brazil’s biggest numbers of new cases in the past few months, peaking with the most new cases/week they’d reported yet in May, 2021. While Slipknot had been hopeful that cases would subside by their original December 2021 date, they decided it would need to be postponed.

The event will be held next year at the Anhembi Sambadrome in São Paulo, Brazil. On August 17, 2021, Knotfest will reveal the official lineup for the rescheduled festival. Passes previously purchased for the festival will automatically roll over to the new date. There are still some tickets available here.

Knotfest began in Slipknot’s hometown, Des Moines, Iowa, but has expanded all across the world. Some other old and planned locations include a Knotfest sea cruise, Knotfest Japan, Knotfest Wisconsin, Knotfest California, multiple Mexican Knotfest locations, Knotfest Colombia and Knotfest France.

The Iowa Knotfest is still set to take place in 2021. The event was announced for September 25, with Slipknot in their usual headlining role, joined by Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, $uicideboy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper and Vended.

Slipknot is also bringing back their Knotfest roadshow to the US and Asia. The 2021 US edition will feature support from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange, and the postponed Asian edition was set to feature shows with some of the acts from their Knotfest Japan event, including Anthrax and Korn.

In addition to their self-curated events, Slipknot will be headlining Pryor, Oklahoma’s Rocklahoma festival on September 3-5, 2021. It will be hosted by radio personality Eddie Trunk, featuring other artists such as Knocked Loose, Limp Bizkit, Butcher Babies, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Anthrax, The Hu, Andrew W.K., Halestorm, Falling in Reverse and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing a set of Pantera songs billed as ‘A Vulgar Display of Pantera.’

It’s not only live plans on the table for the nu-metal band. Slipknot announced towards the end of 2020 that they have been working on a new studio album. Their previous record was 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. In October 2020, vocalist Corey Taylor released his first full-length as a solo artist, CMFT, which he has been supporting through a series of socially-distanced in-person performances lately.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado